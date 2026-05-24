Simply Good Foods' Director Bets on Quest and Atkins at a Deep Discount

Key Points

Daley acquired 10,000 shares on May 14, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $118,000

The purchase increased direct holdings by 9.83%

The entire transaction was executed via direct open-market acquisition

This is Daley's only buy transaction in the recent period.

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Clayton C. Jr Daley, Director of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL), reported an open-market purchase of 10,000 shares valued at approximately $118,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 10,000 Transaction value $117,782.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 111,743 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.29 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($11.78); post-transaction value based on the calculated position value of $1,289,514 as of May 14, 2026.

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Daley's overall ownership in Simply Good Foods?

This purchase increased Daley's direct stake by 9.83% to 111,743 shares, representing 0.1235% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest filing.

This purchase increased Daley's direct stake by 9.83% to 111,743 shares, representing 0.1235% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest filing. What is the context of this purchase in terms of recent insider activity?

This is Daley's only open-market buy in the recent period; all prior filings since September 2023 were administrative with no share accumulation or disposition, so this marks a clear change in direct investment posture.

This is Daley's only open-market buy in the recent period; all prior filings since September 2023 were administrative with no share accumulation or disposition, so this marks a clear change in direct investment posture. Was the transaction conducted through any derivative or indirect means?

No; the entire 10,000-share acquisition was executed directly in the open market, with no involvement of options, trusts, or other indirect entities.

No; the entire 10,000-share acquisition was executed directly in the open market, with no involvement of options, trusts, or other indirect entities. How does the purchase price compare to recent market levels and one-year returns?

The average purchase price of around $11.78 per share was below the May 24, 2026 market close of $11.86, and the stock was down 65.5% over the prior year.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 316 Revenue (TTM) $1.42 billion Net income (TTM) -$105.68 million 1-year price change -65.5%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 24th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

The company offers branded protein bars, shakes, snacks, cookies, and confectionery products under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brands.

Revenue is primarily generated through the sale of packaged foods and meal replacements distributed across mass merchandise, grocery, club, convenience, and e-commerce channels.

SMPL’s Primary customers include health-conscious consumers seeking low-carb, high-protein snacks and meal solutions in North America and select international markets.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food business focused on nutritional snacks and meal replacements. Leveraging a portfolio of recognized brands, the company targets the growing demand for healthy, convenient food options. Its multi-channel distribution strategy and emphasis on high-protein, low-sugar products help differentiate it within the competitive packaged foods sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Simply Good Foods owns two of the better-known names in protein snacks and low-carb nutrition — Quest and Atkins — and those brands still carry real shelf presence across grocery, mass merchandise, and convenience channels. The problem is the stock has lost most of its value over the past year, and that kind of decline usually reflects something the market has seen in the fundamentals, not just the sentiment. Daley's purchase was discretionary — no 10b5-1 plan was in place — which makes it a cleaner signal than a scheduled buy, and the fact that he hadn't made an open-market purchase in over two years gives it some additional weight. That said, he's a board member, not a CFO or CEO, so his day-to-day visibility into what's driving the business is narrower than an executive's would be. The real question for investors is whether the pressure on the stock is structural or cyclical: if consumers are broadly pulling back on premium snack spending, that's a harder fix than a temporary margin or distribution issue that management can address operationally. The brands themselves are not the weak link here. Whether there's a case at current prices depends on what the next couple of earnings cycles show about category demand and the company's ability to hold its position in it. The director's buy is worth noting — it's not a reason to act without doing that work first.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Simply Good Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.