The Simply Good Foods Company Stock (SMPL) Opinions on Latest Earnings Report

Recent discussions on X about The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) have centered around the company's latest earnings report and its performance in the health and wellness food sector. Many users have highlighted the company's consistent revenue growth as a positive indicator, sparking debates about its long-term potential in a competitive market. The conversation reflects a keen interest in how SMPL is positioning itself against larger industry players.

Additionally, there’s been notable attention on X regarding SMPL’s strategic moves to expand its product lines, with some expressing optimism about innovation driving future growth. Others have raised concerns about market saturation and whether the company can maintain its momentum. This mix of perspectives keeps the dialogue dynamic and engaging for investors tracking the stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Insider Trading Activity

The Simply Good Foods Company insiders have traded $SMPL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEOFF E TANNER (President and CEO) purchased 6,050 shares for an estimated $200,297

STUART E. JR. HEFLIN (SVP & General Manager, Quest) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $186,259

The Simply Good Foods Company Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of The Simply Good Foods Company stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

The Simply Good Foods Company Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMPL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025

The Simply Good Foods Company Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMPL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SMPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $43.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $38.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Jonmichael Shekian from Citigroup set a target price of $40.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $38.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $37.0 on 04/10/2025

