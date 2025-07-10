The Simply Good Foods Company Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $41.10 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $41.33 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Simply Good Foods Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $380.96 million from $334.76 million last year.

The Simply Good Foods Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

