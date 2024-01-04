Simply Good Foods Company Q1 Profit Tops Estimates; Net Sales Up 2.6%

(RTTNews) - The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) reported first quarter net income of $35.6 million compared to $35.9 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.35 compared to $0.36. Adjusted EPS was $0.43 compared to $0.42. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net sales increased 2.6%, to $308.7 million. Sales performance was driven by Quest volume growth which more than offset Atkins softness. Analysts on average had estimated $309.13 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.