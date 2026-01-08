The Simply Good Foods Company Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $25.27 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $38.12 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Simply Good Foods Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $340.20 million from $341.27 million last year.

The Simply Good Foods Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

