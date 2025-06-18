Simply Good Foods Company Announces Financial Results Release Date for Q2 2025

Simply Good Foods Company will report Q2 financial results on July 10, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for 6:30 a.m. MT.

The Simply Good Foods Company has announced that it will report its financial results for the thirteen-week period ending May 31, 2025, on July 10, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss these results will be held at 6:30 a.m. Mountain time, featuring CEO Geoff Tanner and incoming CFO Chris Bealer. Investors can participate in the call by dialing specific numbers or can listen online via the company's website. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time afterward. Simply Good Foods focuses on nutritious snacking, offering products like protein bars and ready-to-drink shakes under well-known brands such as Atkins and Quest.

Potential Positives

The announcement of a financial results report date provides transparency and informs investors about the company's performance timeline.

The participation of the incoming Chief Financial Officer in the conference call highlights leadership continuity and potentially enhances investor confidence.

The emphasis on the company's mission to lead the nutritious snacking movement underscores its commitment to innovation and market leadership.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of incoming Chief Financial Officer may imply current financial leadership instability, raising concerns among investors about the company's financial management.

Reporting date is outside typical quarterly schedules, which may indicate potential delays or issues with financial results.

Company’s ambitious goals may create investor skepticism if not aligned with past performance or if lacking clear execution plans.

FAQ

When will Simply Good Foods announce financial results?

Simply Good Foods will report financial results on July 10, 2025, before market open.

Who will participate in the conference call?

Geoff Tanner, President and CEO, and Chris Bealer, incoming CFO, will participate in the conference call.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Mountain time on July 10, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

Investors can dial 1-877-407-0792 (U.S.) or 1-201-689-8263 (international) to access the call.

Where can I find more information about Simply Good Foods?

More information is available on their official website at http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

$SMPL Insider Trading Activity

$SMPL insiders have traded $SMPL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART E. JR. HEFLIN (SVP & General Manager, Quest) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $186,259

$SMPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $SMPL stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DENVER, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced it will report financial results for the thirteen week period ended May 31, 2025, on Thursday, July 10, 2025, before market open. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details provided at that time. Participating on the call will be Geoff Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Bealer, incoming Chief Financial Officer effective July 3, 2025.





The conference call is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Mountain time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-407-0792 from the U.S., or 1-201-689-8263 from international locations.





In addition, the call and accompanying presentation slides will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company's website at http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will remain accessible through Thursday, July 17, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13754202.







About The Simply Good Foods Company







The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer-packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™, Quest™, and OWYN™ brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit





http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com





.







