Simply Good Foods Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SMPL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Simply Good Foods Company (Symbol: SMPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.99, changing hands as low as $35.85 per share. Simply Good Foods Company shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMPL's low point in its 52 week range is $29.21 per share, with $41.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.04.

