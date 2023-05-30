News & Insights

Markets
SMPL

Simply Good Foods Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SMPL

May 30, 2023 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Simply Good Foods Company (Symbol: SMPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.99, changing hands as low as $35.85 per share. Simply Good Foods Company shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Simply Good Foods Company 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SMPL's low point in its 52 week range is $29.21 per share, with $41.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt
 NDRM Videos
 ALK Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.