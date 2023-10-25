Simply Good Foods Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SMPL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Simply Good Foods Company (Symbol: SMPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.29, changing hands as high as $36.58 per share. Simply Good Foods Company shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SMPL's low point in its 52 week range is $31.06 per share, with $40.155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.25.
