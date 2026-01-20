Markets
Simply Good Foods Appoints Joe Scalzo To Succeed Geoff Tanner As CEO

January 20, 2026 — 08:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), a consumer-packaged food and beverage company, Tuesday announced appointment of longtime former executive Joe Scalzo as President and Chief Executive Officer, who will succeed Geoff Tanner, effective immediately.

Scalzo previously worked as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company until July 2023 and as Executive Vice Chairman until August 2024.

Mr. Scalzo brings immediate familiarity of the Company, its brands and infrastructure, as well as the vision required to lead a modern nutritional snacking platform, supported by a deep understanding of industry trends and consumer preferences, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, SMPL shares were trading at $20.95, up 0.10% on the Nasdaq.

