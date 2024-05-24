Simply Better Brands Strengthens Board and Strategy

Simply Better Brands (TSE:SBBC) has released an update.

Simply Better Brands Corp. has successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting, with significant shareholder participation and the election of all director nominees as detailed in their recent press release. Furthermore, the company has bolstered its strategic growth plan by engaging Clarus Securities for capital markets advisory services and by welcoming two new seasoned professionals, Brock Bundy and Erica Groussman, to its Board of Directors.

