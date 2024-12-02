Simply Better Brands Secures $10M Credit Facility

Simply Better Brands (TSE:SBBC) has released an update.
Simply Better Brands has secured a new $10 million credit facility from BMO to expand its TRUBAR sales in North American and international markets. This facility, supported by the Export Development Canada program, replaces a previous $5 million facility and allows borrowing against accounts receivable and inventory. The partnership aims to boost TRUBAR’s growth, innovation, and market reach.
