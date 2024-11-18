News & Insights

Simply Better Brands Reports Strong Q3 Growth

November 18, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Simply Better Brands (TSE:SBBC) has released an update.

Simply Better Brands has reported a remarkable 124% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, attributed largely to the success of TRUBAR, which saw a 156% rise in revenue. The company has also significantly improved its financial standing, transforming a working capital deficit into a positive position while expanding TRUBAR’s distribution across major retailers in North America.

