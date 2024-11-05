News & Insights

Simplex Holdings Unveils First Integrated Report

November 05, 2024 — 02:25 am EST

Simplex Holdings,Inc. (JP:4373) has released an update.

Simplex Holdings, Inc. has released its first Integrated Report for 2024, aiming to provide investors with key insights into its business model, strategy, and governance. The report is designed to facilitate better understanding and assessment of the company’s future prospects. Simplex is committed to enhancing information disclosure and improving corporate value.

