Simplex Holdings Boosts Revenue Forecast Amid Strong Performance

October 30, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Simplex Holdings,Inc. (JP:4373) has released an update.

Simplex Holdings, Inc. has revised its full-year revenue forecast upwards by 1.7% to ¥46,800 million, driven by robust performances in Enterprise DX and Strategy/DX Consulting. Despite maintaining its previous operating profit forecast of ¥10,600 million, the company plans to reallocate resources to meet rising demand for digital transformation services. The profit attributable to owners and basic earnings per share forecasts remain unchanged.

