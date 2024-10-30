Simplex Holdings Boosts Revenue Forecast Amid Strong Performance

Simplex Holdings,Inc. (JP:4373) has released an update.

Simplex Holdings, Inc. has revised its full-year revenue forecast upwards by 1.7% to ¥46,800 million, driven by robust performances in Enterprise DX and Strategy/DX Consulting. Despite maintaining its previous operating profit forecast of ¥10,600 million, the company plans to reallocate resources to meet rising demand for digital transformation services. The profit attributable to owners and basic earnings per share forecasts remain unchanged.

