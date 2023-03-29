Simple Loan Calculator: Estimate Your Monthly Payments

If you’re in need of cash, a loan is a handy way to get money for a personal expense, home purchase or to finance a new or used car. Loans come with various annual percentage rates (APRs), loan amounts and terms, which result in different monthly payments.

How To Get a Loan

The loan application process varies depending on the type of loan you’re applying for. For example, mortgages come with more stringent qualification requirements compared to personal loans and credit cards. However, you can follow these general steps to get a loan:

Check your budget. Make sure you’ll be able to afford the loan. Use the Forbes Advisor simple loan calculator to understand if your potential monthly payments will fit within your budget without stressing your finances. Shop around with lenders. Most lenders allow you to check your rate with them through a simple online form with no impact to your credit score. This is referred to as prequalifying or preapproval, depending on the type of loan. It’s in your best interests to prequalify or get preapproved with as many lenders as possible before applying to find the best offer. Submit your application. After you shop for the best terms, choose your preferred lender and gather your financial documents, including recent bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs and a copy of your official ID. Most lenders let you apply online, but some may require you to apply in person. Review and sign the contract. If you’re approved, your lender will send you a contract to review and sign. Before you do this, read through it and take note of all the terms. It’s not too late to back out if you’re unhappy with the loan terms. Manage and repay the loan. When you accept your offer, your lender will send you the money via direct deposit. Set up automatic payments so that you never miss a payment.

Types of Loans

Loans typically live under two umbrella terms: unsecured and secured.

Unsecured Loans

An unsecured loan is a type of debt that isn’t backed by any collateral—something of value that your lender can repossess if you can’t repay the loan.

If you default on an unsecured loan, the only way your lender can get their money back is by suing you in court. That’s a complicated process and it’s not guaranteed to work, so to compensate for that risk, lenders will typically charge higher rates on unsecured loans.

Common unsecured loans include personal loans, credit cards and student loans.

Secured Loans

Secured loans are backed—or secured—by collateral that your lender can repossess if you default. Collateral can be the money in your savings account or, in the case of an auto loan or mortgage, the vehicle or property you’re financing, respectively. Lenders typically charge lower interest rates and have more flexible qualification requirements because the collateral reduces the risk.

Common secured loans include auto loans, mortgages, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and secured credit cards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where can I get a loan?

Loans are typically available from traditional lenders, including banks and credit unions, in addition to online lenders and peer-to-peer lending platforms. When comparing loan offers, compare the APR, fees, loan amounts and additional benefits like the options available to you if you experience financial hardship and have trouble making payments.

How can I get a loan immediately?

To get a loan right away, apply for a personal loan with an online lender that is known for fast approval and funding times. The best personal loans for quick cash offer easy online applications, instant approval and same-day funding.

Which loan is easiest to qualify for?

Secured loans are typically the easiest loans to qualify for. Because lenders require collateral, it reduces the risk a prospective borrower poses to the lender, which allows the lender to offer flexible qualification requirements. Unsecured loans, like most personal loans, typically require minimum credit scores of 670.

