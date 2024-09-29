This Simple ETF Could Turn $400 a Month Into $524,072 or More

For those lacking in experience, investing may seem incredibly complex -- perhaps overwhelmingly so. Though there are some investing strategies that are, in fact, very complicated, there are plenty of others that are extremely simple -- approaches that have the potential to provide significant returns.

But what's an example of this magical option that blends simplicity and the possibility of significant returns? The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: SPYD) is one of these options: an exchange-traded fund that's ideally suited for investors looking to procure prodigious passive income streams and who have the patience to let those streams grow into strong rivers of income.

The details on this high-yield dividend ETF

According to State Street Global Advisors, the fund's manager, the goal of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF is to track the total return performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index, which comprises the top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the S&P 500 index. Currently, the ETF offers investors an attractive 30-day SEC yield of 4.2% and a low expense ratio of 0.07%, helping investors to maximize their returns instead of losing them to management fees.

As of Sept. 19, about 25% of the ETF is made up of real estate stocks, while utilities and financials make up the next two largest sectors at 18% and 17%, respectively.

Regarding individual names, consumer staples powerhouse Kellanova is the ETF's largest position, with a 1.6% weighting. Healthcare stock Kenvue and industrials stalwart Stanley Black & Decker don't lag far behind Kellanova, with weightings of about 1.4% each. Real estate stocks BXP and Public Storage round out the top five positions, with weights of 1.4% each as well.

Time to crunch the numbers

There's no certainty that the ETF will continue to provide the same yield, but the 80 holdings in the portfolio helps to ensure that the yield will remain high, should an individual stock decide to reduce its payout. For the purpose of this exercise, therefore, we can imagine that the ETF will continue to provide a yield of around 4%. Additionally, we can take a conservative approach to the capital appreciation of the ETF, assuming that it grows about 6% annually.

Those committed to allocating $400 per month toward their investments in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF would end up investing $4,800 in total after one year and generating about $192 in passive income. Continue to dedicate $400 each month to picking up more shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and reinvest the dividends that are received, and the power of compounding will help you to generate some impressive returns.

A monthly investment of $400 compounded at an annualized 10% rate (assuming a dividend yield of 4% and capital appreciation of 6% per year) would provide investors with $524,072 after 25 years. Continue the same cadence for another 10 years, and investors would be looking at $1,435,808. And if you have the time and discipline to keep it up for 40 years, your investment will total about $2,341,688 -- not too shabby for only committing $400 per month and continuing to reinvest those dividends.

Is the S&P 500 High Dividend Index ETF right for you?

Whether you're an investor who's at the very onset of your investing journey or you've amassed plenty of experience, the S&P 500 High Dividend Index ETF is worthy of your consideration. Those with decades of time to let their investments grow can see significant returns from modest monthly investments of $400 and consistent reinvesting of dividends, while those with shorter investing horizons can still generate ample passive income with reduced exposure in light of the 80 holdings in the ETF.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kenvue. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $13 calls on Kenvue. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

