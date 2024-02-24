SIMPAR (BOVESPA:SIMH3) Price Target Decreased by 8.23% to 14.59

The average one-year price target for SIMPAR (BOVESPA:SIMH3) has been revised to 14.59 / share. This is an decrease of 8.23% from the prior estimate of 15.90 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 19.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.26% from the latest reported closing price of 7.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIMPAR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIMH3 is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 24,688K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,388K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,399K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMH3 by 13.53% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,099K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,052K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,914K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMH3 by 23.73% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,043K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,499K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.