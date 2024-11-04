Simone S.p.A. Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.

Simone S.p.A., a prominent player in the Italian publishing industry, has repurchased 6,000 of its own shares for a total of 12,100 euros as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move follows the approval from shareholders and reinforces the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into IT:SMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.