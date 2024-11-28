Simone S.p.A. Launches Warrant Exercise Period

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.
Simone S.p.A., a prominent player in the Italian publishing sector, has announced the opening of the first exercise period for its ‘Warrant Simone 2023-2026’. From December 2 to December 17, 2024, warrant holders can subscribe to Compendium Shares at a set price, with trading available through Monte Titoli S.p.A. upon exercise.
