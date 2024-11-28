Simone S.p.A. Launches Warrant Exercise Period

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Simone S.p.A., a prominent player in the Italian publishing sector, has announced the opening of the first exercise period for its ‘Warrant Simone 2023-2026’. From December 2 to December 17, 2024, warrant holders can subscribe to Compendium Shares at a set price, with trading available through Monte Titoli S.p.A. upon exercise.

For further insights into IT:SMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.