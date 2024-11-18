Simone S.p.A. Expands Share Repurchase Program

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.
Simone S.p.A., a publishing company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has recently acquired 2,000 of its own shares for a total of 3,760 euros, as part of an ongoing share repurchase program. This move increases the company’s total ownership to 128,000 shares, representing approximately 2.25% of its share capital.
