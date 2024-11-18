Simone S.p.A. Expands Share Repurchase Program

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Simone S.p.A., a publishing company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has recently acquired 2,000 of its own shares for a total of 3,760 euros, as part of an ongoing share repurchase program. This move increases the company’s total ownership to 128,000 shares, representing approximately 2.25% of its share capital.

For further insights into IT:SMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.