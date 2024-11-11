Simone S.p.A. Expands Share Buyback Program

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.
Simone S.p.A., a key player in the Italian publishing sector, announced the acquisition of 8,000 of its own shares valued at 15,570 euros as part of its buyback program. This move increases its total holdings to 126,000 shares, representing about 2.21% of the company’s share capital. The buyback program aims to optimize capital allocation and enhance shareholder value.
