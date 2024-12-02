News & Insights

Stocks

Simone S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback Strategy

December 02, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Simone S.p.A., a prominent player in Italy’s publishing sector, has acquired 5,000 of its own shares for 9,430 euros as part of a strategic share buyback program. This move, executed through Integrae SIM S.p.A., is part of an 18-month initiative approved by shareholders earlier this year to manage share capital effectively.

For further insights into IT:SMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.