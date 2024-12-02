Simone S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Simone S.p.A., a prominent player in Italy’s publishing sector, has acquired 5,000 of its own shares for 9,430 euros as part of a strategic share buyback program. This move, executed through Integrae SIM S.p.A., is part of an 18-month initiative approved by shareholders earlier this year to manage share capital effectively.

For further insights into IT:SMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.