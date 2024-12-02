Simone S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.
Simone S.p.A., a prominent player in Italy’s publishing sector, has acquired 5,000 of its own shares for 9,430 euros as part of a strategic share buyback program. This move, executed through Integrae SIM S.p.A., is part of an 18-month initiative approved by shareholders earlier this year to manage share capital effectively.
