Simone S.p.A. Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Simone S.p.A., a prominent player in the Italian publishing industry, has recently purchased 2,000 of its own shares for a total of 3,780 euros. This buyback is part of a previously approved program aimed at managing the company’s own shares. Following this transaction, Simone S.p.A. now holds about 2.28% of its share capital in treasury shares.
For further insights into IT:SMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
- Tesla Stock Falls 4% on News of Exclusion from California EV Tax Rebates
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.