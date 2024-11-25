Simone S.p.A. Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.

Simone S.p.A., a prominent player in the Italian publishing industry, has recently purchased 2,000 of its own shares for a total of 3,780 euros. This buyback is part of a previously approved program aimed at managing the company’s own shares. Following this transaction, Simone S.p.A. now holds about 2.28% of its share capital in treasury shares.

