Simone S.P.A. Boosts Capacity with New Digital Plant

November 12, 2024 — 03:18 am EST

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.

Simone S.P.A., a company in the publishing sector listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has begun delivering its new digital printing plant, leveraging ZES tax relief and Transition 4.0 benefits. This strategic move, involving an investment of approximately 2.5 million Euros, aims to enhance production capacity and efficiency while capitalizing on economic growth incentives for digital innovation.

