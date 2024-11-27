News & Insights

Simone S.p.A. Announces 2025 Financial Calendar

November 27, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Simone S.P.A. (IT:SMN) has released an update.

Simone S.p.A., a key player in the Italian publishing industry and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has announced its 2025 corporate events calendar, including important dates for financial statement approvals. Established in 2011 in Naples, the company leads the Simone Group with a diverse portfolio of publishing brands, offering specialized content across various educational and professional fields.

