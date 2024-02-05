Simon Property tops expectations for quarterly FFO

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group SPG.N topped market expectations for fourth-quarter funds from operations (FFO) on Monday, as the commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) benefited from strong leasing demand at its malls and shopping centers.

Simon Property Group is a REIT engaged in the ownership of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Its biggest tenants include LVMH LVMH.PA, top luxury brand and owner of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Hennessy and Tiffany & Co, among others.

Simon Property's fourth-quarter FFO, a key measure of performance of a REIT, rose 8.5% from a year ago to $3.69 per share, beating LSEG estimates of $3.34 per share.

The company's occupancy level at its malls and premium outlets was 95.8% at Dec. 31, up 90 basis points from a year ago. Base minimum rent per square foot was $56.82 at Dec. 31, a rise of 3.1% over the year earlier.

Its shares, which gained 21.5% in 2023, were up about 1% in extended trading.

The company expects FFO per share to be in the range of $11.85 to $12.10 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024, versus analysts' expectations of $12.20. It reported FFO at $12.51 per share for 2023.

