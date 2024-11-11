Simon Property Stock Up 16.9% in Three Months: Will the Trend Last?

Shares of Simon Property SPG have rallied 16.9% over the past three months, outperforming the industry's 7.1% growth.

The retail real estate investment trust’s (REIT) portfolio of premium retail assets in the United States and abroad, the adoption of omnichannel retailing, a focus on strategic acquisitions and mixed-use developments and solid balance sheet strength have enabled it to ride the growth curve so far.

In early November, SPG reported third-quarter funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.84, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3. The figure decreased from $3.20 reported in the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Behind SPG Stock’s Price Surge: Will the Trend Last?

Simon Property enjoys wide exposure to retail assets across the United States. The company’s international presence fosters sustainable long-term growth compared to its domestically-focused peers. In an improving leasing environment, the retail REIT is poised to benefit from its superior assets at premium locations. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the ending occupancy for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio came in at 96.2%, up 100 basis points from 95.2% as of Sept. 30, 2023.

Simon Property’s adoption of an omni-channel strategy and successful tie-ups with premium retailers have paid off well. Its online retail platform, coupled with an omnichannel strategy, is likely to be accretive for its long-term growth. The company is also focused on tapping its growth opportunities by assisting digital brands in enhancing their brick-and-mortar presence.

Simon Property has been restructuring its portfolio, aiming at premium acquisitions and transformative redevelopments. In September 2024, it concluded the expansion and renovation of Busan Premium Outlets in South Korea. This move, along with past restructuring initiatives, is likely to bolster the company’s growth in the upcoming period. Its efforts to explore the mixed-use development option, which has gained immense popularity in recent years, have enabled it to tap the growth opportunities in areas where people prefer to live, work and play.

SPG is making efforts to bolster its financial flexibility. This enabled the company to exit the third quarter of 2024 with $11.1 billion of liquidity. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Simon Property’s total secured debt to total assets was 17%, while the fixed-charge coverage ratio was 4.3, ahead of the required level. With solid balance sheet strength and available capital resources, it remains well-poised to tide over any mayhem and bank on growth opportunities.

Solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticements for REIT shareholders, and Simon Property remains committed to that. Concurrent with its third-quarter earnings release, the company announced a hike in its dividend to $2.10 from $2.05 paid out earlier. This marked a hike of 2.4% from the prior dividend payment and a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. This retail REIT has increased its dividend 12 times in the last five years. Such disbursements highlight its operational strength and commitment to rewarding shareholders handsomely.

Key Risks for SPG

Higher e-commerce adoption and limited consumers’ willingness to spend amid macroeconomic uncertainty raise concerns for Simon Property.

Simon Property currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Crown Castle Inc. CCI and SL Green Realty SLG,each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crown Castle Inc.’s ongoing year’s FFO per share has increased marginally over the past month to $6.98.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SL Green Realty’s 2024 FFO per share has moved marginally northward in the past two months to $7.61.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.