Simon Property (SPG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $144.38, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 3.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.65% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Simon Property in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.34, indicating a 6.03% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.47 billion, up 4.78% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Simon Property is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Simon Property has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.5.

Also, we should mention that SPG has a PEG ratio of 6.96. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.31 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

