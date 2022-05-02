Simon Property (SPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $116.84, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost 11.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 11.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Simon Property as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Simon Property to post earnings of $2.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.33 billion, up 7.27% from the prior-year quarter.

SPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.73 per share and revenue of $5.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.76% and +7.19%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Simon Property currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Simon Property is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.6.

It is also worth noting that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

