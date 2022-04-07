Simon Property (SPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $125.51, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost 3.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Simon Property will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Simon Property is projected to report earnings of $2.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.33 billion, up 7.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.73 per share and revenue of $5.48 billion, which would represent changes of -1.76% and +7.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Simon Property is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.84.

Meanwhile, SPG's PEG ratio is currently 2.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

