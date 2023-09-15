Simon Property (SPG) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $116.41, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Simon Property as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3, up 1.01% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.38 billion, up 5.23% from the year-ago period.

SPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.91 per share and revenue of $5.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.34% and +5%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Simon Property is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Simon Property is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.58.

We can also see that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)

