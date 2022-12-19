Simon Property (SPG) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $115.62, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost 1.34% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Simon Property as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Simon Property is projected to report earnings of $3.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, up 5.62% from the year-ago period.

SPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.70 per share and revenue of $5.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.01% and +3.82%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. Simon Property is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Simon Property is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.08.

Meanwhile, SPG's PEG ratio is currently 2.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

