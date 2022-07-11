Simon Property (SPG) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed at $97.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost 3.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Simon Property as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.91, down 0.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 3.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.73 per share and revenue of $5.26 billion, which would represent changes of -1.76% and +2.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. Simon Property is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Simon Property currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.68, which means Simon Property is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

