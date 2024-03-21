Simon Property (SPG) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $155.81, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 3.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.11%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Simon Property in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Simon Property is projected to report earnings of $2.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.41 billion, up 4.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.10 per share and a revenue of $5.79 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.28% and +2.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Simon Property. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Simon Property presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Simon Property is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.85. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.23 for its industry.

Investors should also note that SPG has a PEG ratio of 8.13 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SPG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.39 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

