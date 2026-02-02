Simon Property (SPG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Simon Property (SPG) reported revenue of $1.79 billion, up 13.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.49, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion, representing a surprise of +10.1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio : 96.4% compared to the 96.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 96.4% compared to the 96.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Management fees and other revenues : $35.78 million versus $38.1 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.

: $35.78 million versus $38.1 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Revenue- Other income : $116.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $116.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Revenue- Lease income : $1.64 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.

: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $9.35 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.98.

Here is how Simon Property performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Simon Property have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

