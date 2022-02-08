Simon Property (SPG) Q4 FFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Lag

Simon Property Group, Inc.’s SPG fourth-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $3.09 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88.

This performance was backed by occupancy and net operating income (NOI) growth.

Simon Property generated revenues of $1.33 billion during the quarter, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion.

The quarterly FFO per share also compares unfavorably with the year-ago figure of $2.17. Revenues increased 17.2% year over year.

For 2021, Simon Property reported FFO per share of $11.94, up 31.1% from the prior year’s $9.11. The same also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.73. Total revenues of $5.1 billion jumped 11.1% year over year.

Inside the Headlines

For the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio, occupancy was 93.4% as of Dec 31, 2021, expanding 210 basis points (bps) year over year. Base minimum rent per square feet was $53.91 as of Dec 31, 2021.

Domestic property NOI increased 22.4% year over year. Portfolio NOI comprising NOI from domestic properties, international properties and NOI from its investment in Taubman Realty Group climbed 33.6% from the prior-year period’s figure.

Balance Sheet Position

Simon Property exited fourth-quarter 2021 with $7 billion of liquidity. This comprised $1.2 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint-venture cash, $5.8 billion of available capacity under the company’s revolving credit facilities, net of $500 million outstanding under the U.S. commercial paper program.

Outlook

Simon Property issued the 2022 FFO per share guidance of $11.50-$11.70. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.69 falls within the range.

Dividend

Simon Property announced its first-quarter 2022 dividend of $1.65 per share, payable Mar 31, to its shareholders of record as of Mar 10, 2022.

SPG paid out its fourth-quarter dividend of $1.65 per share in cash on Dec 31, marking a hike of 10%, sequentially, and 26.9%, year over year.

Currently, Simon Property carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Simon Property Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Simon Property Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Simon Property Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other retail REITs like Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT, Kimco Realty Corporation KIM and Regency Centers Corporation REG, slated to be out this week only.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.