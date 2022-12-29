Simon Property (SPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Simon Property (SPG) closed at $117.32, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost 3.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Simon Property as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Simon Property to post earnings of $3.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 3.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.68 per share and revenue of $5.24 billion, which would represent changes of -2.18% and +2.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Simon Property is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Simon Property is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.1, which means Simon Property is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, SPG's PEG ratio is currently 2.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SPG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.