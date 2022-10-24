Simon Property (SPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $102.39, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 12.04% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Simon Property as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Simon Property to post earnings of $2.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, up 1.71% from the year-ago period.

SPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.65 per share and revenue of $5.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.43% and +2.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. Simon Property is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Simon Property's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.49.

Investors should also note that SPG has a PEG ratio of 1.91 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



