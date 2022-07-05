Simon Property (SPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $97.57, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost 12.72% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Simon Property will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.91, down 0.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 3.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.74 per share and revenue of $5.26 billion, which would represent changes of -1.68% and +2.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Simon Property is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Simon Property currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.08.

We can also see that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SPG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

