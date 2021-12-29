Simon Property (SPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $158.76, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 3.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.58% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Simon Property will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Simon Property is projected to report earnings of $2.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion, up 16.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.52 per share and revenue of $5.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.45% and +9.02%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Simon Property is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.1.

Also, we should mention that SPG has a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SPG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

