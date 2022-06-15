Simon Property (SPG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $97.50, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost 20.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Simon Property will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.89, down 1.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 3.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.73 per share and revenue of $5.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.76% and +2.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Simon Property is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Simon Property is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.59.

Investors should also note that SPG has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SPG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

