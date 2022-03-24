Simon Property (SPG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed at $130.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost 3.03% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Simon Property will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Simon Property to post earnings of $2.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.33 billion, up 7.27% from the year-ago period.

SPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.74 per share and revenue of $5.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.68% and +7.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Simon Property is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Simon Property's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.09, which means Simon Property is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SPG has a PEG ratio of 2.5 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

