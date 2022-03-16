Simon Property (SPG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed at $131.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.9% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost 8.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Simon Property as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Simon Property to post earnings of $2.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.33 billion, up 7.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.74 per share and revenue of $5.48 billion, which would represent changes of -1.68% and +7.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. Simon Property currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Simon Property is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.22.

Meanwhile, SPG's PEG ratio is currently 2.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

