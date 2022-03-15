Simon Property (SPG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $128.88, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost 8.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Simon Property will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Simon Property is projected to report earnings of $2.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, up 7.27% from the year-ago period.

SPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.73 per share and revenue of $5.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.76% and +7.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Simon Property is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Simon Property's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15, so we one might conclude that Simon Property is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SPG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

