Simon Property (SPG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Simon Property (SPG) closed at $146.40, marking a +1.74% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost 10.09% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Simon Property as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2022. On that day, Simon Property is projected to report earnings of $2.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.31 billion, up 16.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Simon Property is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Simon Property is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.19, which means Simon Property is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

