Simon Property (SPG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Simon Property (SPG) closed at $160.30, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 7.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Simon Property as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.47, up 13.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.31 billion, up 16.12% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Simon Property is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Simon Property is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.24.

It is also worth noting that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SPG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

