Simon Property (SPG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $112.79, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 5.1% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Simon Property as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.92, down 1.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 5.84% from the year-ago period.

SPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.92 per share and revenue of $5.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.42% and +4.78%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Simon Property currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Simon Property has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.3 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.4, so we one might conclude that Simon Property is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.