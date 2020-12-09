Simon Property (SPG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed at $90.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 14.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 11.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

SPG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SPG to post earnings of $2.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.15 billion, down 22.56% from the year-ago period.

SPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.32 per share and revenue of $4.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.59% and -19.67%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.75% lower within the past month. SPG currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, SPG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.4.

We can also see that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 5.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

