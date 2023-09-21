Simon Property (SPG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed at $111.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 1.9% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.93% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Simon Property will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.98, up 0.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.41 billion, up 6.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.91 per share and revenue of $5.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.34% and +6.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Simon Property currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Simon Property currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.05, which means Simon Property is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.