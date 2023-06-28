Simon Property (SPG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Simon Property (SPG) closed the most recent trading day at $112.79, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 9.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.

Simon Property will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.91, down 1.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.35 billion, up 5.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.92 per share and revenue of $5.54 billion, which would represent changes of +0.42% and +4.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Simon Property is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Simon Property currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.4.

It is also worth noting that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SPG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

